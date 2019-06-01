Clintonville Historical Road Marker Dedications

The Anderson Falls Heritage Society will be unveiling two historic roadside markers on Saturday, June 1, 2019, commemorating the large iron industry that put Clintonville on the map in the 19th century. The markers were funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Roadside Marker Program.

The first unveiling, at 10 AM at 39 Lower Road, Clintonville, marks the site of one of northern New York's largest bloomery forges which made wrought iron for many decades of the 19th century. Originally built by the Peru Iron Company, the forge continued to be used by the Peru Steel & Iron Company, and the Peru Steel Ore Company until 1890. It was the subject of an archaeological study by SUNY Plattsburgh 1994-2001.

The second unveiling will follow at 10:30 AM at 1290 Route 9N, Clintonville, marking the heart of what was once a true company town including the former iron works office, company store, rolling mill, foundry, nail factory, and lumber mill. Iron ore came from several local mines in the area.

At 11 AM, a reception with light refreshments will be held at the Clintonville United Methodist Church. The public is warmly invited to attend. The events will be held rain or shine.

The Anderson Falls Heritage Society’s 2019 Summer Speakers’ Series debuts with Dr. Gordon C. Pollard providing a more in-depth look at the historic Clintonville iron industry. This free program will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 7 PM at the Keeseville Fire Department, 8 Pleasant Street, Keeseville. It is co-sponsored with the Clinton County Historical Association.

The Anderson Falls Heritage Society Heritage House Museum at 96 Clinton Street, Keeseville, is open for visitors at no charge on Tuesdays 9 AM-12 noon and Thursdays 10 AM-2 PM from May 7 through October 10, 2019.

Contact: Mary Hughes (518) 834-9219 http://www.andersonfalls.com