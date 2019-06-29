Cobweb Chaser Broom with Karen Koch. #1454-0629. 1/2 day.
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Cobweb Chaser Broom
Come make a cobweb chaser broom in the traditional Appalachian style. Choose a wooden handle, fresh broomcorn and colorful twine to complete your totally functional and long-lasting broom to chase the "lace". You'll hear history, legends and fun facts while making your broom. A great class for beginners.
Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $5.