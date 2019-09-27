COCOON brings true stories to the stage.

Middlebury College hosts the live performance event Cocoon, inspired by the popular storytelling phenomenon The Moth. Six hand-picked storytellers will tell a diverse range of stories around the theme of “resilience.” The audience is invited to a reception with the storytellers after the show.

This year’s storytellers will include: Middlebury College students Sabian Edouard ’21 and Hawa Abdullahi Adam ’22; alumna Tania Flores ’18; Education Studies professor Tara Affolter; and community members Jack Mayer and Pierre Vachon. Ambient guitarist and Mahaney Arts Center Technical Director Mark Christensen will provide the musical interludes. Middlebury Moth-Up students Sarah Asch ’19.5 and Robbie Kelley ’19.5 are co-organizers of this event, along with Liza Sacheli of the Mahaney Arts Center.

This community-wide event is a cooperative effort between the Mahaney Arts Center and the Middlebury Moth-UP, a student storytelling organization. Since 2010, the Moth-UP has brought students, professors, alumni, and members of the greater Vermont community together to tell stories on a given theme. The event has two rules: one, all stories must be true; two, no notes.

Cocoon will take place in the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. This event will be presented with sign language interpretation. Free parking is available curbside on Rt. 30 or in the Center for the Arts parking lot, in rows marked faculty/staff/visitors. Tickets are $15 for the general public; $12 for Middlebury College ID card holders; $8 for youth, and $6 for Middlebury College students. This event is expected to sell out in advance. For tickets or further information, call (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or go to http://go.middlebury.edu/arts.