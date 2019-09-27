none Cocoon is a special evening of true stories told live without notes.

Inspired by the popular storytelling phenomenon The Moth, Cocoon is a special evening of true stories told live without notes. This seventh-annual communitywide event is produced by the Middlebury Moth-UP in partnership with the Mahaney Arts Center. This year's theme is "Resilience." Stay for a reception with the storytellers. Tickets: $15 Public/12 Midd ID holders/6 Midd students.