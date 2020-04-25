Coffeehouse featuring Adirondack Square Dance
Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932
Join us for an Adirondack Square Dance at the Elizabethtown Social Center!
Warm up with live music at our monthly winter coffeehouses featuring local artists! Come square dance with a live caller and string band on Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m.
Caller Jeremy Clifford and the Adirondack Two-Step string band will lead you through the steps to old-tyme and celtic music with guitar, bass, mandolin and more. A great way to dance off the last of the winter blues!
The coffeehouses are a great opportunity to enjoy the talent we have in our communities and support local musicians. The atmosphere is casual and family-friendly. Kids love live music! Concerts are free, with donations gratefully accepted for warm beverages and baked goods.