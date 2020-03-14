Winter Coffeehouse: Bill Ellis & Steve Feinbloom

Warm up with live music at the Elizabethtown Social Center's Winter Coffeehouse!

Warm up with live music at our monthly winter coffeehouses featuring local artists! Enjoy top notch blues with Bill Ellis and Steve Feinbloom on Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m. A life-long blue guitarist with Tennessee roots, Ellis has three albums under his belt ("The Full Catastrophe" hailed by the international press from Billboard to the London Times). The Columbus Dispatch says, "The Delta blues, gospel, ragtime and folk songs on William Lee Ellis's brilliant new CD at first sound as if they are a century old. With closer examination, the selections on The Full Catastrophe sound neither arcane nor contemporary ... The album's considerable magic comes from its ability to render time and history irrelevant."

Ellis is joined by talented local bassist Steve Feinbloom, who has laid the foundation for local blues concerts for years.

The coffeehouses are a great opportunity to enjoy the talent we have in our communities and support local musicians. The atmosphere is casual and family-friendly. Kids love live music! Concerts are free, with donations gratefully accepted for warm beverages and baked goods.