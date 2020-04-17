Collaborative Cuisine Featuring the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail

SUNY Adirondack Collaborative Cuisine logo

Four-course menu, curated and prepared by SUNY Adirondack Chef Matt Bolton with the assistance of Culinary Arts students, will feature beer pairings from breweries on the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail.

The Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail is a program of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and CVB, dedicated to the promotion of craft beverage makers.

$55/person per meal + tax

All three dates in the series:

Friday, April 17, 2020- Common Roots Brewing Company

Friday, April 24, 2020- Mean Max Brew Works

Friday, May 1, 2020- Northway Brewing Co.

Seating at 5:30 pm, Dinner served at 6 pm. Limited seating available.

Allergy and dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice.

To make reservations, call Seasoned at 518.832.7725 or visit sunyacc.edu/collaborative-cuisinereservationrequest.

For more information, email events@sunyacc.edu.