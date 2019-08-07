College of St. Joseph's Open House

You’re invited to dream big, brainstorm and imagine a bright future for Rutland. Join The College of St. Joseph (CSJ) at an open house where we’ll share inspiration, discuss possibilities and solicit feedback and ideas from the Rutland community. Hosted at the College of St. Joseph’s Giorgetti Library.

Vermont Innovation Commons team will share examples of innovation spaces to help set the stage and serve as a jumping off point for discussion about the future of the campus. Stick around for light refreshments and exciting conversation! Please email ideas@csj.edu with any questions.