Comedy for a Cause! Completely Stranded Fundraiser

Calling all “Dancing Queens!” Come out for a hysterical night of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"- style improv comedy with Completely Stranded!

Completely Stranded will be at the Strand Center Theatre on Saturday, February 29th to help celebrate Chazy Music Theatre's upcoming production of “Mamma Mia!”

“Take a Chance on Me” with a $10 donation: you will be entered in a raffle to win two free tickets to opening night of CMT's production of Mamma Mia! at The Strand Center Theatre in May!

Door opens @ 7pm. Show @ 8pm.

$10 suggested donation.

All proceeds benefit CMT.

Some mature content.