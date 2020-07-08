Commemoration: Battle of Carillon

Fort Ticonderoga Soldiers and visitors march down a path to lay a wreath in commemoration of the Battle of Carillon.

Join Fort Ticonderoga’s Fifes and Drums to lay wreaths and remember the men who fell in the climactic 1758 Battle of Carillon. Feel the power of the site and remember the day-long battle where the British had suffered casualties of nearly 2,000 men killed and wounded. The Battle of Carillon would prove to be France’s greatest victory of the French & Indian War. Preserved on the Carillon Battlefield at Fort Ticonderoga is the largest series of untouched 18th-century earthworks surviving in North America.

In addition to the Daily Itinerary:

11:30am Battle of Carillon Commemoration (beginning at the America flag)

March behind the Fifes and Drums of Fort Ticonderoga up to the Carillon battlefield to lay a wreath in remembrance of this immense battle.

12:00pm Carillon Battlefield Tour (beginning at the Black Watch Cairn)

Tour the real Carillon Battlefield with a soldier of the Black Watch, whose legendary sacrifice charging the French lines helped immortalize the battle worldwide. Discover how this battlefield preserves both the memory and the remains of this battle.