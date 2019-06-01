Common Loon Information Booth at Paul Smiths College VIC

Dr. Nina Schoch from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will be presenting an informational booth with Common Loon history in the Adirondacks at PSC’s VIC for the Great Adirondack Birding Celebration on June 1st & 2nd. Dr. Schoch will also have information about the positive work the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is doing for the Adirondack Park and surrounding areas. Please check out Paul Smiths link for more information: https://www.paulsmiths.edu/vic/gabc/.