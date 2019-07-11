Common Loon Presentation at Adirondack Interpretive Center

Dr. Nina Schoch from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will be presenting an overview of Common Loon history in the Adirondacks at the Adirondack Interpretive Center (5922 NY-28N, Newcomb, NY 12852) on July 11, 2019 at 7:00pm. Dr. Schoch will also speak about the positive work the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is doing for the Adirondack Park and surrounding areas. This presentation is free to the public. Please contact us at 518-354-8636 or email info@adkloon.org if you have any questions about this presentation.