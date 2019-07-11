Common Loon Presentation at Paul Smiths College VIC

Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970

Dr. Nina Schoch from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will be presenting an overview of Common Loon history in the Adirondacks at Paul Smiths College’s VIC (8023 NY-30, Paul Smiths, NY 12970) on July 11, 2019 at 1pm. Dr. Schoch will also speak about the positive work the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is doing for the Adirondack Park and surrounding areas. This presentation is free to the public. Please contact us at 518-354-8636 or email info@adkloon.org if you have any questions about this presentation.

Info

Community Events
518-354-8636
