Better Living Radio, 104.9 FM sponsors a Community Bible Study each Thursday at 6:30 pm at the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, 471 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Study leader is Gary Bombard, station manager. The study will use both verse by verse as well as topical approaches. “This Bible study is intended to present reasons to believe the Word of God and apply it to our everyday lives. Both beginners as well as those familiar with the Bible will benefit,” said Bombard. For more information call Gary at 518-798-5235 or visit wblnradio.com.