Community Breakfast and Discussion on the Impact of an Aging Population

Economist Dr. Art Woolf

The Counseling Service of Addison County, Addison County Economic Development Corporation, and United Way of Addison County are pleased to present a community breakfast & discussion featuring economist Dr. Art Woolf. He will be speaking about the impact of Vermont’s aging population on the economy of Addison County and Vermont.

Low birth rates and a shrinking workforce are having an effect on schools, businesses, service providers, and our tax base, among other economic and social structures. Dr. Woolf has been studying the issue for years and will discuss the changing demographic implications for Addison County and Vermont.

RSVP: Jenn Staats at 802-388-0302 ext 442 or jstaats@csac-vt.org