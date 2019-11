Community Breakfast to be held at the Orwell Town Hall Cafeteria.

Breakfast will be served from 8am to 10:30am. Members of Independence Lodge #10 will be serving: home fries, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon and sausage, french toast, pancakes and fresh fruit. Coffee, juice and milk.

The cost is only $8. for adults and $6. children.

Proceeds to benefit the scholarship fund and other community needs.