Community Church Reconstruction Benefit Concert & Raffle

On Saturday, May 4, 2019, Deb Shufelt-Dine and Matt Dine with special guest musicians from the New York Musical Community will present a special evening of music, with selections by Haydn, Mozart and Norman Weiss. The Essex county community of Schroon Lake is working to rebuild the area’s oldest church. This benefit concert to support the re-construction fund for the Schroon Lake Community Church which was destroyed by a devastating fire on January 2, 2019 will take place at Witherbee’s Carriage House at 581 US Route 9, Schroon Lake and begins at 7:00pm. There will be a meet and greet with the artists following the concert with refreshments available. There will be raffles with the featured item being a pair of tickets to see The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway with a private back-stage tour, to be redeemed at the winner’s convenience (valued at over $500). We also have a 1 hour professional photo shoot provided by Matt Dine Photography, as well as an original piece of art by local artist Kim Hall. If you would like to donate a raffle item, please contact Patty at(518)532-9595 to arrange drop-off.

In addition to raising funds through the concert, the Organizers are calling on community members to come together and support this worthy cause which will help the entire Town of Schroon and surrounding communities as well. The suggested donation is $10 or more, with 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales and raffles to be donated to the Schroon Lake Community Church Re-construction Fund. Terry Johnson, Lay Leader of the Schroon Lake Community Church states “The town has been hit hard by the loss of our beloved church building. We are so thankful for all of the support, prayers and fundraisers.”

The Benefit Concert is being co-sponsored by Witherbee’s Carriage House and The Adirondack Inn of Schroon Lake.