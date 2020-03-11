Community Collaboration - Homes First

We are a group of community members who are committed to a no-profit, community funded and supported tiny house neighborhood in Middlebury. This is one solution we can all do together to help provide alternative, economically and environmentally sustainable homes for people who work but still cannot afford to live in our town.

We have been meeting for a year and have done tons of the legwork to make this happen!

PLEASE COME AND JOIN US and help us plan events, fund-raise and reach out to more of our community to truly make this a community supported initiative.