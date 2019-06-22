Celebrate the Summer Solstice with a community contra dance in Poultney, VT! Contra dancing is a traditional American folk dance accompanied by live music, typically from the traditional Celtic and New England traditions. Each dance is first taught by a caller, and then danced to music. All ages and skill levels are welcome to this event, no experience necessary. Alice Smolinsky will be calling out the steps while we spin to the rollicking tunes of dance band Atlantic Crossing. Comfortable footwear and a water bottle are recommended!