Community Contra Dance

to Google Calendar - Community Contra Dance - 2019-06-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Contra Dance - 2019-06-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Contra Dance - 2019-06-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Community Contra Dance - 2019-06-22 16:00:00

Stone Valley Arts 145 East Main Street, Poultney, Vermont 05764

Celebrate the Summer Solstice with a community contra dance in Poultney, VT! Contra dancing is a traditional American folk dance accompanied by live music, typically from the traditional Celtic and New England traditions. Each dance is first taught by a caller, and then danced to music. All ages and skill levels are welcome to this event, no experience necessary. Alice Smolinsky will be calling out the steps while we spin to the rollicking tunes of dance band Atlantic Crossing. Comfortable footwear and a water bottle are recommended!

Info

Stone Valley Arts 145 East Main Street, Poultney, Vermont 05764 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Family Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Community Contra Dance - 2019-06-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Contra Dance - 2019-06-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Contra Dance - 2019-06-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Community Contra Dance - 2019-06-22 16:00:00