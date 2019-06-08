Community Days Weekend

Greg Beckler Stone Bridge Community Days 2019

Once again it is time to show our appreciation to all our local residence and open up our “backyard” for COMMUNITY DAYS!

Family owned since the Revolutionary War, Natural Stone Bridge and Caves is a geological treasure of the Adirondacks and is home of the largest cave entrance in the East.

Come visit and say hi to your neighbors and friends while exploring this NY Natural Wonder.

Check out the Wedding Pavilion and our beautiful gardens.

Also enjoy our newly RENOVATED ICE CREAM STAND!

This is the time to hike our two CHESTER CHALLENGE TRAILS with great views of the Adirondacks (if they are dried up by this weekend, still too muddy). Over 21,000 folks hiked the Chester Challenge trails last year! The Catamount Trail summit was also used for the opening scene in the Finale of Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, directed by Ben Stiller!

See you all on June 8 & 9th (9am-5pm).

Free tour admission to all residents of Warren and Essex Counties (just show valid photo ID).