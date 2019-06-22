Community Fun Day: Loon Lake RV Park Pavilion, 5408 State Route 8, Chestertown (across from the public beach) Food, Music, Games, Bake Sale & Much More! Basket Auction (special drawing for those people who donate a basket!) ADMISSION: (wristband) Adults - $10/Children 6-10 years old - $5/Kids 5 & under - Free

Community Fun Day to benefit Shirley Norton! Many of you know Shirley from the Ridin-Hy Ranch in Warrensburg, the Loon Lake Market & Deli in Chestertown and when she worked at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton. Shirley is a generous, optimistic, hard-working local woman who works 2 full time jobs to support her family and still makes time to help others in need. Unfortunately, Shirley has had some serious health issues this past year and she remains out of work. Please join us in celebrating Shirley and letting her know how much she means to us and that we're here to help her get back on her feet!!