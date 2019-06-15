First Annual Community Fun Day

Moriah Central School 39 Viking Lane, Port Henry, New York 12974

Community Fun Day

Moriah Central School,  Saturday June 15th, 2019

11AM—2PM FREE Admission

Music & Dancing, Refreshments, Penelope the Clown, Rock Wall, Games for All Ages, Nutrition Information, Insurance Information, Community Organizations, Car Seat Checks, Child IDs, Demonstrations, Prizes, Give-aways, Passport Challenge, More!

Fun for ALL Ages Rain or Shine!

Sponsored by: UVM Health Network, Fidelis Care, AHI

Moriah Central School 39 Viking Lane, Port Henry, New York 12974 View Map
