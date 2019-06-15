First Annual Community Fun Day
Moriah Central School 39 Viking Lane, Port Henry, New York 12974
Community Fun Day 2019!
Community Fun Day
Moriah Central School, Saturday June 15th, 2019
11AM—2PM FREE Admission
Music & Dancing, Refreshments, Penelope the Clown, Rock Wall, Games for All Ages, Nutrition Information, Insurance Information, Community Organizations, Car Seat Checks, Child IDs, Demonstrations, Prizes, Give-aways, Passport Challenge, More!
Fun for ALL Ages Rain or Shine!
Sponsored by: UVM Health Network, Fidelis Care, AHI