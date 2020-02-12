Community Health and Healing Circle

The Community HEARTH Healing Circles gather local energy and holistic healers to give and receive healing energy in mutual support and to lift up the community and the Earth for the highest good of all. These HEARTH circles, held monthly and alternating between True North Yoga's Schroon Lake and Keene Valley studios, are an opportunity to explore or practice healing energy modalities. The independent gathering is part of an expanding circle of HEARTHs supporting the Olympic Mountain EarthWisdom Circle's (OMEC - http://www.eomec.org) mission to reconnect with the deep mystery, encourage a sacred and responsible relationship with the Earth, and preserve the ancient wisdom ways of indigenous people and ancestral lands through local community experiences.

Healing Circles begin with time to connect socially, then we gather for sharing and meditation before dividing up to give and receive healing energy. At the close we will come back into circle to send energy where it is needed and enjoy refreshments. You will receive energy for self-care and healing, practice transmitting healing energy for others, and feel supported in like-minded community. You do not need to be attuned to Reiki or another energy modality to participate, and all are welcome to fully participate in the HEARTH Healing Circle. Suggested donation: $5 to OMEC