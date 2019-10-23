Community Health Forum: Laugh & Learn - Engaging Aging

This year’s FREE community health forum, presented by Adirondack Health and Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, will focus on engaging aging: Panel discussion, Information booths, Light refreshments. Free daycare and parking assistance will be available on site.

Our headlining speaker is Dr. Bill Thomas, a global leader in the effort to challenge ageism. Among his efforts to create a more aging friendly world is Minka, a home building system that produces affordable yet elegant compact homes optimized for accessibility and community living.

Transportation help is available: Call Heidi at 518-897-2735 or email hbailey@adirondackhealth.org if you need help getting to the event.