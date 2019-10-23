Community Health Forum: Laugh & Learn - Engaging Aging
Presented by Adirondack Health and Mercy Care for the Adirondacks
Harrietstown Town Hall 39 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
This year’s FREE community health forum, presented by Adirondack Health and Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, will focus on engaging aging: Panel discussion, Information booths, Light refreshments. Free daycare and parking assistance will be available on site.
Our headlining speaker is Dr. Bill Thomas, a global leader in the effort to challenge ageism. Among his efforts to create a more aging friendly world is Minka, a home building system that produces affordable yet elegant compact homes optimized for accessibility and community living.
Transportation help is available: Call Heidi at 518-897-2735 or email hbailey@adirondackhealth.org if you need help getting to the event.