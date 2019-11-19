Community Housing Open House

The Joint Community Housing Committee for the Town of North Elba and Village of Lake Placid is excited to announce the next step of the Community Housing Needs Assessment. A public open house will be held at the Conference Center, Main Street, Lake Placid, on Tuesday, November 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The study is being led by the Joint Community Housing Committee, established to address the housing goals of the Lake Placid / North Elba Comprehensive Plan. The study is focusing on housing needs and strategies and takes into account possible after use of facilities for the 2023 University Games and the anticipated creation of a short-term rental registration program. Camoin 310, a Saratoga Springs-based economic development consulting firm, is assisting in the study. The firm has completed numerous housing needs studies in the northeast, including in communities facing similar seasonal and tourism-related housing issues.

"This open house is a key element of the assessment, we need the public to come and help us identify the needs and wants for the future of our community,” Committee Chair Emily Kilburn Politi said. “This is not just about short-term rentals. It’s about what we want our community to look like in 5 years, 10 years and beyond. What type of housing do we need and where should it be? What do you value most about the character of the Lake Placid community? We encourage the public to come and assist us in the process.”

The meeting will seek public input on housing issues, needs, priorities, as well as strategies and ideas for how the Town and Village may address them. The public is encouraged to attend drop-in hours for the informal open house between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm. A presentation by the project team will occur at 6:00 pm.

Light refreshments will be served.