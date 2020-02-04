Community Informational Session: Estate Planning
Hosted by Rural Law Center of New York
Sibley Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh 75-99 Rugar Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Please join us for an informative seminar covering the areas of estate planning such as:
- Do I need a will?
- What happens if I die without a will?
- Do I need a Health Care Proxy?
- What is the difference between a Health Care Proxy and Living Will?
- Who should I name as my Power of Attorney?
And much more!
This event is open to the public, and all are welcome to come and learn about this important aspect of life