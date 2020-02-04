Community Informational Session: Estate Planning

Hosted by Rural Law Center of New York

Sibley Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh 75-99 Rugar Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Please join us for an informative seminar covering the areas of estate planning such as:

  • Do I need a will?
  • What happens if I die without a will?
  • Do I need a Health Care Proxy?
  • What is the difference between a Health Care Proxy and Living Will?
  • Who should I name as my Power of Attorney?

And much more!

This event is open to the public, and all are welcome to come and learn about this important aspect of life

Sibley Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh 75-99 Rugar Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Educational Events
