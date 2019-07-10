The Wilmington Historical Society invites community members to share stories about their history during a town-hall-style event called Adirondack Artifact Night, held at 7pm, Wednesday, July 10th at Pourman’s Tap House in Wilmington, located at 8 Whiteface Highway. Moderated by author Andy Flynn, Adirondack Artifact Night is a time to share stories about family and local history with neighbors in your community. During this public participation event, people are invited to bring artifacts from home or work and tell stories about their objects during a show-and-tell session. This program is free and open to the public.

“I encourage people to dig through their attics, basements, garages and collections and bring in their most interesting objects or photos,” Flynn said. “Everyone has a story to tell, and every object is part of that story. These stories are the heart and soul of your community.” Before the show-and-tell, Flynn will give a brief presentation on researching local history, sharing stories from his “Adirondack Attic” book series and North Country Public Radio show with artifacts from his own collection. “People have the most fun when mystery objects come through the door, and the group collectively tries to solve those mysteries,” Flynn said. “You don’t have to be a history nerd to enjoy this program, but it helps.”

Flynn is an award-winning author, publisher, radio producer and newspaper editor living in Saranac Lake, New York. He is the editor of the Lake Placid News and a correspondent for North Country Public Radio. Flynn has written and published nine books: the six-part “Adirondack Attic” book series, “Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Memories,” “New York’s Adirondack Park: A User’s Guide” and “Lake Placid Diet.” He produces monthly segments for North Country Public Radio’s North Country at Work project and produced the “Adirondack Attic” radio program for NCPR from 2010 to 2017. From 2003 to 2009, he wrote the weekly “Adirondack Attic” syndicated newspaper column, telling stories about artifacts at museums and historic sites in northern New York. Flynn is a graduate of the Tupper Lake High School and SUNY Fredonia, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in radio production. Learn more about Flynn and his work at www.hungrybearpublishing.com.

The “Adirondack Artifact Night” program on July 10th is free and open to the public, made possible, in part, by the Essex County Arts Council's Cultural Assistance Program Grant with funding provided by Essex County. Refreshments are provided by the Country Bear Bakery in Wilmington. For further information, go to www.wilmingtonhistoricalsociety.org or contact the Wilmington Historical Society at whs12997@hotmail.com or 518-420-8370.