Community Pride Day (May 1st) 9a.m. on May 1st. Join community members in Raquette Lake and Long Lake for the Annual Community Pride Clean-Up day. Meet at either the Geiger Arena or the Raquette Lake Tap Room. Sponsored by the Central Adirondack Association. Sign up with the Town of Long Lake at 518-624-3077. Volunteers will receive a free shirt and lunch for their time.