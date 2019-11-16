Community Turkey Dinner

A public turkey dinner will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 5:00-6:30 pm at St. Thomas Church on Route 7 in downtown Brandon. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, squash, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and rolls. Dessert will be pies and cheesecake. Beverages include cider as well as coffee and tea. Free will offering.

Parking is available along Route 7 and Prospect Street, and behind the red brick house on the corner of Prospect St. and Route 7.