Community Yoga Class at Spa City Farmers Market

Brenda Reyna Brenda Reyna

Community Yoga with Brenda Reyna- a joyful + happy class geared towards connecting with ourselves and those in our community through yoga. Vinyasa inspired with simple flows + groovy tunes so you can truly enjoy the time on your mat. relax the muscles, surrender to your practice, get creative, have fun and take yourself—and yoga—less seriously.

Welcoming to any and all yoga practitioners; with modifications for beginners but plenty of opportunity to invert and advance your practice.

BYOM (bring your own mat). Donation based: give what you can when you can.