Composting Workshop

Not sure how to start composting? Is your “compost” actually a stinky pile of rotting food? Or are you wondering about the upcoming ban on food waste in the trash? Join ACSWMD for a free workshop to learn how easy it is to compost your household food scraps. You paid for your banana peels, egg shells, and carrot tops, so don’t throw them away! By composting, you reduce greenhouse gas emissions, recycle nutrients locally, and create a resource for growing healthy soil and food in your community. Plus, it’s a simple way to comply with Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law, which bans food scraps from the landfill starting July 1, 2020.

The workshop covers compost bin options, how to set up and manage a pile, the benefits and uses of compost, troubleshooting tips, and other options you have for keeping food scraps out of the trash. We’ll also have compost bins and kitchen collectors for sale.

The first 45 people to register for a workshop will be eligible to purchase a discounted SoilSaver compost bin for $34 (regular price $45). Space is limited, so registration is required. To register, visit addisoncountyrecycles.org/food-scraps/composting/workshops