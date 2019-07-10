Concert: “Great Cinema Classics”

The Lake Placid Sinfonietta presents “Great Cinema Classics” a free Park Series concert at 7 PM in the Paul White Memorial Shell, Mid’s Park, downtown Lake Placid under the direction of conductor Kynan Johns. For the program, Conductor Kynan Johns has selected “La Vida Bella” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Nino Rota’s “Theme from the Godfather” and the haunting “Theme from Schindler’s List” Rain site is St. Agnes Church on Saranac Ave. For more information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org