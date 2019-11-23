Concert: “Songs of Rejoicing and Remembrance.”
Presented by Middlebury College Community Chorus
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Photo by Silvia Cantu
Middlebury Community Chorus prepares for last fall’s 2018 Thanksgiving concert
110 community and student singers come together to offer historic and newly written songs that express gratitude, jubilation, praise, hope, longing, and tribute. The program features Johannes Brahms’s lyrical elegy Nänie; dynamic gospel and African-influenced songs; and a mix of celebratory and reflective works by contemporary composers, including Middlebury’s Sam Guarnaccia and Peter Hamlin. Jeff Rehbach conducts and Tim Guiles accompanies this annual Thanksgiving concert, with instrumentalists from the Champlain Philharmonic, Vermont Symphony, Burlington Civic Symphony, Middlebury Community Music Center, and Middlebury Wind Ensemble.
Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College. Free admission