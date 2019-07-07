Concert: “Spanish Summer Nights”

Presented by The Lake Placid Sinfonietta

Lake Placid Center for the Arts 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946

The Lake Placid Sinfonietta presents the first of its’ six Symphony Series concerts at 7:30PM at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts under the direction of conductor Kynan Johns. “Spanish Summer Nights” will feature Guest Artist Colin Davin, guitar performing Rodrigo’s famous “Concierto Aranjuez.” Director Kynan Johns says, “Join us as we evoke Andalucia in Spain on a hot summer night with flamenco, guitars and some very special Zarzuela!” For more information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org. Tickets are available online and at the LPCA box office 518.523.2512

Lake Placid Center for the Arts 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
518-523-2512
