Concert & Banjo Workshop: Tony Trischka

Tony Trischka is considered to be the consummate banjo artist and perhaps the most influential banjo player in the roots music world. For more than 45 years, his stylings have inspired a whole generation of bluegrass and acoustic musicians with the many voices he has brought to the instrument.

An IBMA Banjo Player of the Year, Tony has won numerous awards and accolades across musical genres. He has recorded and played with everyone from Pete Seeger and Earl Scruggs to Paul McCartney, the Dixie Chicks and Steve Martin. Tony’s latest album Great Big World (Rounder Records 2014) he proves that his instrumental expertise and boundless imagination are as sharp as ever. One of the most ambitious and accomplished of his career, the album is a deeply compelling showcase for his expansive instrumental talents, far-ranging musical interests and distinctive songwriting skills, as well as his sterling taste in collaborators.

He maintains a national and international touring schedule and will stop at the Grange for a concert and Banjo Workshop!

