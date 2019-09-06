Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning

Google Calendar - Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning - 2019-09-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning - 2019-09-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning - 2019-09-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning - 2019-09-06 19:30:00

Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society 2 Duane Court, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Faculty members of Pianos on the Point, a new program for serious adult piano students at Point CounterPoint Camp on Lake Dunmore, perform a concert of solo and four-hand music at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Court, in Middlebury, on Friday, September 6 at 7:30 PM.  Featured pianists are Diana Fanning, Arielle Levioff, and Michael C. Haigler.  This performance is sponsored by Point CounterPoint Chamber Music Camp.  Admission is free, donations appreciated.

Info

Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society 2 Duane Court, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
Google Calendar - Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning - 2019-09-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning - 2019-09-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning - 2019-09-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Concert by Pianist Diana Fanning - 2019-09-06 19:30:00