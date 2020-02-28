Concert: Cellist David Finckel and Pianist Wu Han

Photo by Lisa Marie Mazzucco Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, award-winning husband-and-wife musicians, will give a highly-anticipated concert at the Mahaney Arts Center February 28.

David Finckel and Wu Han will perform on Friday, February 28 at 7:30 P.M. at the Mahaney Arts Center (MAC), Robison Hall. Associated events include a free pre-concert lecture by composer Pierre Jalbert at 6:15 P.M., and a free post-concert reception to toast the artists; the audience is invited to both.

The MAC is located on the campus of Middlebury College, at 72 Porter Field Road in Middlebury, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street. Free parking is available curbside on Rt. 30 or in the Center for the Arts parking lot, in rows marked faculty/staff/visitors. Reserved seating tickets are $30 for the general public; $25 for Middlebury College faculty, staff, alumni, and emeriti; $10 for youth; and $6 for Middlebury College students, and are on sale at (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or http://www.middlebury.edu/arts.