Concert: Vocalist and Performer Chelsea Berry

Chelsea Berry is a singer-songwriter with the edge, power, and finesse of legends. Her presence has been described by listeners as “compelling… she draws the entire house into her world like moths to a flame.” As a vocalist and performer, she evokes the style of artists such as Cheryl Crow, Eva Cassidy, KD Lang, and Melissa Etheridge. Singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor calls her vocals “world class” and says of Berry: “A voice of remarkable power and control with a joyous soul. Brave and bright, Chelsea Berry is the real thing.”

A favorite among venue owners up and down the East coast and more than a firm favorite of Brandon Music audiences, ( this return performance to Brandon Music will be her 5th ) Berry’s beautiful voice, commanding stage presence and contagiously warm personality has brought her across the U.S. as regular support for Livingston and others as well as headliner of her own shows. Born and raised in Alaska, she now makes her home in Gloucester, MA..

Her music transcends its indie rock roots and touches listeners with its poetic lyric, bold melodies, and pure, clear, powerful vocals. Singer/songwriter Chris Smither says Berry is “..Great, talented, beautiful … her future is so bright you’re gonna have to wear shades.”

Berry has appeared on the cover of Boston magazines such as The Noise and Northshore Magazine. She has been featured multiple times on Boston’s 92.5 The River and Sirius XM’s The Loft as well as dozens of local stations from Maine to Florida. She has played Boston’s House of Blues, Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Shalin Liu in Rockport, MA, Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta, World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and more. She has opened for many artists such as Chris Isaak, Mavis Staples, Belinda Carlisle, Roger McGuinn, and Tom Chapin.

Berry was a 2016 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist and has been a student of American songwriting legends such as Dave Van Ronk, Janis Ian, Susan Werner, and Ellis Paul.

Berry’s full length album, “Wanderbird”, was released September 2018. It was recorded, mixed, and mastered in NYC with producer Adam Rhodes. The instrumentation and arrangements are a mindful and energetic extension of Berry’s own music and performance. Her newest full length album, ‘Remedy’ will be released in May of this year.

Concert at 7:30pm. Concert tickets are $20. A pre-concert diner is available for $25. Reservations are required for dinner and recommended for shows. Venue is BYOB.

Call 802-247-4295 or e-mail info@brandon-music.net for reservations or for more information. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, VT 05733 www.brandon-music.net.