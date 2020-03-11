Concert: Dordt University Concert Choir

The Dordt University Concert Choir from Sioux Center, Iowa, will perform a concert at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at New Haven United Reformed Church in New Haven.

This free concert is part of a spring tour with performances scheduled in Michigan, Ontario, Vermont, New Jersey, and Iowa.

Directed by Mr. Ryan Smit, the ensembles will perform a wide variety of choral music including hymn arrangements; spirituals; American folksongs; classics from Mozart, Brahms, and Britten; multi-cultural songs from around the globe; and profound works from exciting new composers. The choir will perform some a cappella works, and others will be accompanied by organ, harp, cello, and piano. The concert is free, with a freewill offering received to help defray tour expenses.

Dordt University has approximately 300 U.S. and international students who participate in the music program, with opportunities to perform in five choral groups, two orchestras, and four bands. Music scholarships are available to qualified students.

As an institution of higher education committed to the Reformed Christian perspective, Dordt University equips students, faculty, alumni, and the broader community to work toward Christ-centered renewal in all aspects of contemporary life. Dordt, located in Sioux Center, Iowa, is a comprehensive university named to the best college lists by U.S. News and World Report, Forbes.com, The Wall Street Journal, Washington Monthly, and Princeton Review.