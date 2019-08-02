Concert: Elena Sadina, Carillon

Elena Sadina

Elena Sadina is the carillonneur for the Middlebury Summer Russian Language School and Belgian Carillon School. Middlebury College’s Summer Carillon Concert series celebrates its 34th season with a fine group of musicians from around the world, performing from the soaring tower of Mead Chapel. The melodic sounds of the carillon bells are a staple of summer life on the Middlebury campus. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168