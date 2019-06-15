Concert: Folk Singer and Songwriter Mike Powell

Singer-songwriter Mike Powell

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is excited to announce a returning performance by Mike Powell on Saturday, June 15th, at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $25 for non-members, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under. Tickets are available to purchase at the Arts Center's website, adirondackarts.org.

This fiercely independent artist presents his songs in several different formats which allows his sound to match whatever room he’s playing. His relaxed solo-style listening room show puts Powell’s extreme comfort as a performer on display and breaks down the door between the stage and the mezzanine. Over the past fifteen years he’s written over two hundred songs, released seven albums, and has toured the country playing shows with Martin Sexton, David Lindley, Shooter Jennings, Sarah Lee Guthrie, and many more. Be sure not to miss this special performance in Blue Mountain Lake!!

Beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available. The Arts Center is located at 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake.