Concert: Fulton's Folly

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage 2019 Series presents "Fulton's Folly" featuring Steve Fulton and Donal Vicaro. You will once again enjoy songs form the 60's, 70's, 80's and 90's. You know all the words - so sing along to Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, James Taylor, Steve Miller, Queen and more!

Tammy's Lunch Box from West Chazy will provide refreshments.

The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage is located outside on the grounds of the Rouses Point Civic Center on 39 Lake Street. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. No alcohol, pets or smoking is permitted on the grounds of the Civic Center.