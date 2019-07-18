Concert: George and Elizabeth Cordes

George and Elizabeth Cordes

George Cordes, bass-baritone, and Elizabeth Cordes, pianist, will give a concert at the United Methodist Church in Long Lake on Thursday, July 18, at 7:30 pm. The Cordeses founded the High Peaks Opera in Tupper Lake in 2009.

Metropolitan Opera vocalist, George Cordes, has performed more than 90 opera, operetta, and musical-theatre roles throughout North America and Japan. As principal artist for NYC Opera for six seasons, he was featured in PBS presentations of “Tosca” and “La Boheme”.

Elizabeth Cordes, pianist, has been choral director at Tupper Lake Middle/High School since 2006.She has been music director for 14 productions there, most recently “Footloose: The Musical”. She has also been music director and pianist for Pendragon Theatre’s productions of “Sweeney Todd” in 2011 and “Man of La Mancha” in 2014.

George Cordes will sing selections from his many roles, accompanied by Elizabeth Cordes.

The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. A reception to meet the artists will follow the program. For more information, call 518 582 2462. This production is part of a summer concert series organized by the Long Lake Friends of Music.