Concert: George Matthew Jr., Carillon

George Matthew Jr. is the carillonneur for both Middlebury College and Norwich University. Middlebury College’s Summer Carillon Concert series celebrates its 34th season with a fine group of musicians from around the world, performing from the soaring tower of Mead Chapel. The melodic sounds of the carillon bells are a staple of summer life on the Middlebury campus. Free. . www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Mead Memorial Chapel 75 Hepburn Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
