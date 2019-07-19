Concert: George Matthew Jr., Carillon

Brett Simison Photo BJS-20160622-172149-1 George Matthew Jr.

George Matthew Jr. is the carillonneur for both Middlebury College and Norwich University. Middlebury College’s Summer Carillon Concert series celebrates its 34th season with a fine group of musicians from around the world, performing from the soaring tower of Mead Chapel. The melodic sounds of the carillon bells are a staple of summer life on the Middlebury campus. Free. . www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168