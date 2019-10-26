Concert: Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

Stewart Dean imagovitae.org Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present renowned folk duo, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Indian Lake Theater. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $25 for general admission, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under. Presale tickets are available on the Arts Center's website, adirondackarts.org. This concert is sponsored by The Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, and in part by Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation.

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason are masters of music and storytelling who generously share their lives and their music with audiences. There are so many moments and strands to savor in the course of an evening of their music. Jay’s fiddling is brimming with playfulness, drama, soulfulness and technical verve, as he explores the many musical styles and idioms that he has internalized and made his own. Molly’s total mastery and inventiveness on piano and guitar is always spot-on, as she supports the tunes and follows the flow of the melody. Her rich and expressive vocals along with the resonant strains of Jay’s violin, reveal the deep emotions that flow in the duo’s veins.

Millions were entranced by the music they did for Ken Burns’ PBS documentary, The Civil War. Their performance of the series’ signature tune, Jay’s haunting composition, “Ashokan Farewell”, earned the couple international acclaim. The soundtrack won a Grammy and Ashokan Farewell was nominated for an Emmy.