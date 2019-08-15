Concert: John Anthime Miller

John Anthime Miller, cellist and singer, will give a concert at the United Methodist Church in Long Lake on Thursday, August 15, at 7:30 pm

Mr. Miller is from Glens Falls, NY, and is a freelance cellist, singer, composer, actor and voice and speech coach. He studied Early Music Performance at McGill University in Montreal and Musical Theater at Circle in the Square Theater School in New York City. Anthime is the composer-in-residence for Circle Theater of New York (CTNY) for whom he has scored and performed “The Mountain”. This work was nominated for Best Original Music at the 2015 New York Innovative Theater Awards. His other productions are “Trail of Crumbs” in April 2015, “Wellspring” for the RADA festival in London in June 2016, and “Strangers”, the second co-production between CTNY and the Théâtre National du Luxembourg (TNL) in January of 2018. Anthime has also scored and collaborated on TNL’s productions of Codename Aschan and L’Ecume des Jours.

The concert will include works for classical cello and voice.

The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. A reception to meet the artists will follow the program. For more information, call 518 582 2462. This production is part of a summer concert series organized by the Long Lake Friends of Music.

This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and is administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.