Concert: Little Jack

Come join the group Little Jack for a great show of favorite Irish sing-alongs, together with their favorite rock and country tunes, all in outstanding three-part harmony. Hear songs from the Clancy Brothers and The Dubliners, as well as music from The Eagles, The Beatles and The Band. “Little Jack” is a small group from the band “Get Up Jack”” was founded in 2013 and has released three albums that have been critically-acclaimed and award winning. Their live album, “Alive and Well, Volume 1” was named 2015 “Album of the Year” by Celtic Radio, with their version of “The Spanish Lady” being voted “Traditional Song of the Year”.