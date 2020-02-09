Concert: Mile Twelve at the Whallonsburg Grange

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936

International Bluegrass Music Association nominees for Emerging Artists and Instrumental Performance of the Year in 2018 and winner of the IBMA Momentum award in 2017, Mile Twelve is finding enthusiastic audiences across the globe. This five-piece band from Boston has put together a sound that honors traditions while giving them new heart and soul through the group’s songwriting and outstanding musicality.

Tickets: $12 advance; $15 at the door. $5 under 18. More information: https://www.thegrangehall.info

Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
