Concert: Ouluska Pass

Performing chamber music, Ouluska Pass, will entertain on Thursday, August 15th at 7:00 p.m. at Saranac Village at Will Rogers. This musical quartet will include Gregor Kitzis, Molly Aronson, Elaine Dewar and Madeleine Jansen. They will be performing Dohnanyi Serenade for violin, viola and cello, Mendelssohn String Quartet in A Minor and some shorter pieces featuring musical saw.

This concert is open to the public and a $10 donation is requested. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 518-891-7117.