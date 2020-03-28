Concert: Phil Henry and Jimmy Kalb

Phil Henry and Jimmy Kalb will be performing folk originals with one foot rooted in tradition, and the other in exciting new directions. The relatively new duo has been playing together for a year, blending Phil's narrative songwriting and clear tenor voice with Jimmy's tasty accompaniment on fiddle. Phil is a music educator and producer, with multiple albums to his credit, and Seven Days calls his songs "vivid lyrical imagery that captures the imagination." Jimmy is a recent transplant to Vermont from Kentucky, but has quickly become a sought-after player, mostly notably with Rutland Americana band, Miss Guided Angels.

Also don’t forget that you can make your visit extra special by dining before the show. Vicky Regia Kopp is our amzing and highly skilled chef and creates a special menu for each of the performances. We are also BYOB

For reservations please call Edna at 802-247-4295. Book early to avoid disappointment.